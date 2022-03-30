A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has called for support for Governor Nyesom Wike’s presidential ambition.

Mr Fayose described the Rivers Governor as a “man with exemplary character”.

“As an elder statesman, I know what is right and just. I am here as his brother, his friend, to a man with exemplary character. For Governor Wike, what you see is what you get,” Mr Fayose said in Port Harcourt when a group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, said to be Mr Wike’s friends, presented the party presidential nomination form to the governor.

The presentation ceremony is captured in a video clip posted on Governor Wike’s Facebook page.

The form is said to have been purchased for Mr Wike by some of his friends in the PDP.

“The bible says, God to so many is righteousness. The fierce-looking man, Wike, has a good heart. His problem is that he has to say it the way it is. But it is not enough to judge a man by what he says because there are so many people they are quiet but they are wicked,” said Mr Fayose whose remark drew applause from the people at the ceremony.

The former governor of Ekiti said he too has an ambition to contest for president in 2023 but that he would have loved to buy the nomination form for Mr Wike.

He promised to refund the money to those who bought the form. “We’ll meet in the field (presidential primary),” Mr Fayose said to Mr Wike.

It is unclear, for now, if Mr Fayose was joking or not, in his remark.

‘Nobody can rig me out’ – Wike

Governor Wike accepted the nomination form, thanked those who “bought” it for him, and said he is “prepared for the assignment”.

“All of us are aware of the problems we face today. It is not going to be an easy task, but it’s a task that is surmountable, with commitment and passion. And by the special grace of God and with your support, we shall surmount the problems facing Nigeria,” he told his friends who got the form for him.

The Rivers governor also spoke on the insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the deadly attack on the Kaduna-Abuja bound train.

“It’s unfortunate that we are talking about insecurity, we are talking about banditry, we are talking about kidnappers, we never knew it would get to the point where terrorists would take over our international airport, we never knew it would get to the point where our railway would be attacked and we lost so many people.

“We thought it was kidnapping people at home, now it has gotten to the point where you are even afraid in our international airport, where terrorists would make an attempt to seize the airport,” Mr Wike said.

Mr Wike said the nation’s security has “totally collapsed”.

“And I am hearing the president summoning this and summoning that, it means that security has totally collapsed, no intelligence.

“Security is not merely to go and buy weapons, the major thing about security is intelligence – you have the intelligence to be able to stop what would happen,” the governor said.

He vowed that he would work with others to salvage Nigeria.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission should prepared for transparent election, once he gets the PDP presidential ticket.

“I will not be rigged out. Nobody can rig me out in this election. So it is left for the PDP, it is left for the delegates. If you want us to just be on the ballot, it’s okay. But if you want PDP to come back to power, give me the ticket,” he said.