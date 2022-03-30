The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday in Abuja, observed a minute silence in honour of the victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, began with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, calling for a minute silence to be observed in honour of the victims.

NAN reports that the Kaduna-bound train, which left Abuja at 6 p.m. on Monday, was attacked by suspected terrorists at about 7.45 p.m., just about 15 minutes’ drive before Kaduna.

Eight persons had been confirmed dead, 46 hospitalised and several others kidnapped following the attack.

The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, are attending the meeting.

Others are the National Security Adviser, retired Babagana Monguno, and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Also in attendance are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and Justice, Abubakar Malami, Health, DEhanire Osagie, and Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

The ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Faroq are also attending the Council meeting.

The rest are Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar among others.

(NAN)