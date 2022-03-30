The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why it took on a N1.4 billion fuel subsidy fraud case involving Abubakar Ali Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy Limited.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said this on Tuesday, in his testimony as a prosecution witness at the trial of Mr Peters and his firm, which holds at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja.

The defendants face 27 charges of using forged documents to defraud the federal government under the fuel subsidy scheme in 2012.

EFCC alleged that Mr Peters and his firm inflated the volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) they had imported to fraudulently claim about N1.4billion from the government under the Petroleum Support Fund.

A statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said Mr Bawa, who has been appearing in the case as the fifth prosecution witness, was cross-examined by the defence team at Tuesday’s proceedings. This came after Mr Bawa concluded his evidence-in-chigef on December 20, 2021.

Fielding questions from the defence counsel, E.O. Isiramen, under cross-examination, Mr Bawa explained that the probe into the alleged fraud was triggered by a series of petitions received by the commission. He also cited a legal provision empowering the anti-graft agency to launch a probe against a person without receiving any petition.

He confirmed that the law firm of Femi Falana, a prominent Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and a former senator, Dino Melaye, who was then running an anti-corruption-focused civil society group, were among the authors of the petitions received by EFCC.

Mr Bawa also said the agency received a petition from then minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, regarding the fuel subsidy fraud.

The defence lawyer had sought to know whether it was Mr Melaye’s petition that triggered the investigation of Mr Peters and Nadabo Enerby. Mr Bawa had responded by explaining that it was not just the former senator’s complaint, adding that there were others from Mr Falana’s law firm and the then petroleum minister prompting the commission to take on the case.

Mr Isiramen also asked whether the defendants were mentioned anywhere in the petitions, and if it was not the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that was the subject of the allegations raised in the petitions.

Responding, Mr Bawa said, “We just did our investigation acting on the petition.”

But in his response to another question, Mr Bawa confirmed that the EFCC could investigate an individual even when the person is not directly accused in a petition. He cited section 7 (b) of the EFCC Establishment Act, to black his claim.

“The Act gives the EFCC special powers to cause an investigation involving any individual whose lifestyle is not commensurate with his source of income,” he said.

Asked who determines the measure of a person’s lifestyle, the EFCC chair said, “Intelligence based on what we know about the person that his lifestyle is not commensurate with his known source of income, then, the EFCC can cause an investigation to be carried out. Also, the EFCC can cause an investigation on anybody who is believed to have done something wrong against the EFCC Act.”

‘How EFCC made its discovery’

Mr Bawa testified that the bulk of the findings during the investigation was from several documents received from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and Enterprise Bank, among others.

He had, at the previous proceedings, identified Exhibit B as the bundle of documents submitted by the defendants to the PPPRA for processing of the payment of fuel subsidy claims.

“This is the bundle of documents submitted by the defendants to the PPPRA, which we requested from the agency for the certified true copy, and they obliged us,” he had said.

Some of the documents received from the PPPRA were shown to him during cross-examination by the defence lawyer on Tuesday. The bunch of documents marked Exhibit B, was the certified true copy of the booklet with regard to the transaction in question.

Mr Bawa was also shown Exhibit W, a copy of a booklet on the same transaction, which the EFCC received from the defendant.

Going through all the pages, the prosecution witness said, “Some are genuine, while some are not, as confirmed by our investigation.”

Mr Bawa, thereafter, went through all the copies and pointed out each page, which investigation concluded were either genuine or contained false information.

“We have tendered our own documents in this matter,” he added.

The judge, C.A Balogun adjourned until March 31, 2022, for a continuation of cross-examination, and May 17 and 18, 2022, for further trial.

Advertisements



Mr Abubakar and his company are being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 27-count charge for allegedly using forged documents to obtain N1,464,961,978.24 from the federal government as an oil subsidy, after allegedly inflating the quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) purportedly imported and supplied by the company.