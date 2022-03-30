The catastrophe that befell Nigerian football after the Super Eagles could only conclude the 2022 World Cup qualifier 1-1 against the Black Stars of Ghana did not just end after Tunisian referee Selma Selik blew the final whistle at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Tuesday evening, as it continued afterward.
After the pitch invasion by irate fans and the subsequent attacks on Nigeria football officials, it was revealed that the doping officer for the game, Joseph Kabungo from Zambia, suddenly collapsed and died.
The cause of death is yet to be ascertained and there has been no official report from the NFF.
More to follow…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: *100% Natural Herbs to finally End Premature Ejaculation & Weak Erection . Click Here for details
JOIN THE CONVERSATION