The transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, hinted Tuesday that the attack on the Kaduna-bound train could have been averted.
“I am devastated and I honestly don’t know what to tell Nigerians anymore; the process of procuring the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution has been tedious, if the processes were shortened, we would have saved lives,” Mr Amaechi wrote on his verified Facebook page.
The minister also posted a video of his visit to the scene of the attack on the train.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked by terrorists Monday evening.
At least eight people have been confirmed killed in the attack with many other passengers still missing.
Details later…
