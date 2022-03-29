The House of Representatives has urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to set up special security task force at airports across the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Nnolim Nnaji (PDP-Anambra) at the plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

In his motion, he said there was an urgent need to investigate the recent attack at the Kaduna International Airport and reinforce security surveillance and personnel in all Nigerian airports.

The lawmaker recalled that about a year ago, bandits attacked the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna International Airport and abducted about 12 persons.

He said that on March 25, there was a banditry attack at the Kaduna International Airport, culminating in the death of a security guard of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

He said that a combined detachment of the military and other security agencies were deployed to the airport to confront the heavily armed bandits, numbering over 100.

Mr Nnaji said the military personnel at the airport were swift enough to repel the attack, chased away the bandits and seized some of their motorcycles.

He said that unauthorised persons had been using the route behind the perimeter fence of the airport until the recent attack, which he said had resulted in the loss of a life.

He expressed concern that the banditry attacks at Kaduna International Airport could escalate to other airports across the country, if not checkmated.

“No one is safe to travel by air if positive steps are not taken urgently to safeguard our airports from banditry attacks, considering the international standards on airport security management as outlined by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).”

The House, therefore, urged the Aviation Ministry, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other security agencies to put in place a more proactive measure in securing the airports.

The House added that modern security surveillance equipment on the perimeters in all the airports must be included.

It also urged the leadership of the house and chairmen of relevant committees to invite all heads of security agencies, minister of aviation, heads of aviation agencies for an urgent meeting to tackle the current challenges at the airports.

(NAN)