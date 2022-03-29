A Kaduna senator, Suleiman Kwari, has called on the National Assembly and the federal government to revisit talks of state police.

The National Assembly had ignored the clamour for state police by some governors and many other Nigerians in the Constitution amendment conducted last month.

The lawmaker, who represents Kaduna North senatorial district, made the call during a seemingly solemn plenary session on Tuesday as the Senate deliberated a motion on Monday’s train attack.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how bandits planted explosives on the train track and demobilised it around Kateri and Rijana around 8 p.m. Monday.

Both the Kaduna State Government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) have confirmed the attack and evacuation of passengers.

The (NRC) has since suspended train services between Abuja and Kaduna until further notice following the attack by bandits.

The attack comes about seven months after bandits attacked the Nigerian Defence College in the state, killing two officers and abducting one.

It also comes barely two days after suspected bandits attempted to attack the Kaduna airport.

The motion

At the start of plenary on Tuesday, another Kaduna senator, Uba Sani, raised a point of order on “the continuing attacks on Communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.”

In his motion, he said terrorists have in recent times stepped up attacks on some communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.

The lawmaker narrated how the incident took place at a quiet and gloomy audience of senators.

The latest attacks, he said, took place in some communities in Giwa Local Government namely Angwan Sarki Yahya, Tashar Shari, Bare-Bari, Tsaunin Natal, Dillalai, Durumi and Jatin Kanwa, all on Yakawada Ward.

Other places affected include Kaya community, Mai kyauro and Fatika where over 50 people were killed and over 100 kidnapped.

“Not done with their devilish acts, they made an attempt to penetrate the Kaduna International Airport.

“Although the attack was foiled by vigilant security operatives, one person lost his life. When people were trying to come to grips with a week-long wanton destruction of lives and property, the terrorists struck again.”

While the lawmaker complained that the attacks are aimed at instilling fear in the people and destroying economies, he questioned the strategies and tactics being adopted by security forces.

He also said the advocacy for creation of state police would bring law enforcement closer to the people.

“Effective gathering of intelligence and sustained security operations at the local level will make life uncomfortable for terrorists.”

Need for state police

In his contribution, Mr Kwari, who described the incident as pathetic, said state police would make the security of lives and properties easier.

“I think we need to look again, more closely to the call for state police because unless this is done, having a federal police policing our bushes and our roads is something that cannot stand,” he said.

He also complained that drones and other technical equipment that the National Assembly has asked the federal government to get for the military, have not been purchased.

While he lamented the delay in response time by the military, he commended them for “the last-minute intervention.”

On his part, Benue senator, Gabriel Suswam, blamed the recurring attacks on the failure of the leadership of the state.

He wondered why the Kaduna State government has done very little to stop the attacks and called on the leadership of the federal government to “address the issue.”

Like his colleague, Danjuma La’ah (PDP, Kaduna South) asked the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to speak up and call for help if he is overwhelmed.

Resolutions

After a lengthy debate which saw senators express different emotions ranging from anger, to frustration and fear, the Senate called on the Army and Airforce to, as a matter of urgency, bombard terrorist enclaves with a view to restoring peace and stability in the country.

The Senate also called on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to assist the affected communities with relief materials.

While they urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security operatives, the, lawmakers asked the military to put special focus on the vicinity of Nigerian airports especially the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

They also urged the relevant agencies of the government to step up their information gathering mechanism to forestall such incidents in the future.