The Kaduna State Government has sent its condolences to victims of the terrorist attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train that occurred Monday night.

The government, through a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, the media aide to Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i, expressed its “sympathy and solidarity with all the passengers, and extends its condolence to the families of the passengers that died in the attack.”

It said Mr El-Rufai and his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, have visited the injured in hospitals.

“The governor prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased persons and wishes the injured persons speedy recovery.

“While the evacuation of passengers from the scene of the attack has been completed, efforts are still being made to account for all the passengers, crew and security officers that were on the train.

“The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency has issued a contact number 09088923398 for inquiries and information from family members of the passengers.

“The government appeals to all citizens to uphold law and order, and promote peace and harmony in our communities.

“The state government continues to liaise with the Federal Government and security agencies to protect our people and defeat the terrorists and other criminals.

“It is imperative to stand together against those who threaten civilised order,” the statement said.