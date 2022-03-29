The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that Nigerian men completed their online voter registration than women to get their Temporary Voters Card ahead of the 2023 general election.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Habibat Abdulkareem who represented the Director of INEC, Gender and Inclusivity department, Blessing Obidegwu at the Women Aspirants summit that took place in Abuja.

The summit brought together female political aspirants at all levels to address issues of raising funds, media visibility, implications of amended Electoral Act on women participation and inter and Intra-party democracy to favour women.

“As at (of) Monday, 21 March, 2022, a total of 6,140,963 females completed the online voter registration process as against males which is 6.927,971.

“Those who have completed the registration process by visiting INEC’s designated registration centers and have been issued Temporary Voters Card (TVC), shows 2,195,956 females”, the INEC official said.

Consequently, the Electoral Commission appealed to women to participate fully in the CVR exercise noting that it is “the first step in ensuring your participation as voters in the 2023 general elections, thus making your voices heard.”

How INEC ensures gender inclusivity

Mrs Abdulkareem indicated that the commission expanded polling units in 2021 to solve the issue of accessibility by making polling units closer to voters especially for women and PWDs.

She further informed that INEC reviewed its gender policy for 2021-2025 which will soon be presented.

The policy will spell out the issue of gender sensitivity such as priority voting to pregnant women, nursing mothers and elderly women amongst other vulnerable groups.

The objectives include: “Ensure that INEC policies, plans, processes, and operations are gender responsive, encourage gender equity and balance within political parties especially in the identification of candidates in line with the provision of their statutes.”

The policy will also increase budgetary provision and mobilise partners to effectively provide funding for gender sensitive actions within their purview and support an enabling legislative environment to achieve gender equality and bridge gaps in political representation.

Event

One of the co-organisers of the event, Adetoun Okewale-Sonaiya, the Chief Executive Officer of Women Radio said the summit was convened to enable women to work together to occupy more political positions.

“The participation of women in governance is fundamental to our democracy and crucial to the peace and stability of Nigeria. We must put our sentiments aside and commit to vote woman, fund and campaign women. If you cannot do these, pray for her”, she said.

A 2018 fact sheet by Centre for Development and Democracy buttressed the gender gap in Nigerian politics as it revealed that women have been ‘poorly represented’ in Nigeria’s 19 years of democratic rule.

Furthermore, in the 2021 Global Gender Gap Index rankings, Nigeria emerged 139 out of 156 countries.