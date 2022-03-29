With no fatality recorded on Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported a backlog of 45 infections in five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC, in the updates released on Tuesday morning, noted that the latest is cumulative data for March 26 to 28, 2022.

The newly confirmed cases have increased the country’s infection toll to 255,341 while the death toll remains at 3,142.

With no backlog of discharges reported, NCDC noted that a total of 249,566 people have been discharged nationwide, while data on its website shows that over 2,000 people are still down with the virus.

The breakdown of the cases shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in the country, came first on the log with 27 cases, followed by the FCT with 10 cases.

Rivers State also reported three cases, while Bauchi and Kaduna reported two cases each.

While Kano State recorded a single case, the NCDC noted that six states: Abia, Cross River, Delta, Nasarawa, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases.