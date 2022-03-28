A presidential aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Pius Anyim, has said that the party must respect zoning if it wants victory in 2023.

Mr Anyim stated this on Monday in Jos when he interacted with Plateau delegates ahead of the party’s primaries.

The former Senate President said that power must shift to accommodate the views of all Nigerians.

He said that those saying that power must remain in a particular zone for PDP to win the election were wrong.

Mr Anyim said that no part of the country would produce president without the support and contribution of other regions.

According to him, it was for such reason the PDP included zoning in its constitution that power must shift from North to South and vice versa.

“If we don’t zone or rotate we will not win the election because the winning formula is fairness, justice and equity.

“2023 is a defining moment for the nation because every nation is organic, it needs to grow.

“We have had a checkered history of going forward and backward.

“Nobody is happy with where we are today as a nation and I have put my credentials on the table as someone who would help the nation to grow.

“I am seeking to protect our collective future, seeking to promote the growth of the nation,’’ he said.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation told the gathering that there must be peace and progress on the Plateau.

Jos, the Plateau capital, he said was planned by the initial leaders to be centre of learning and tourism.

He promised to develop Jos as international city and restore its status as centre of learning and tourism.

Plateau PDP Chairman, Chris Hassan, said that the former senate president has the capacity to effectively lead Nigeria to greatness.

“We appeal to you to have at least one man on your campaign structure and if you do that you will not forget us.

“I know the friends you made in Plateau when you were senate president.

“Plateau people are not deceptive people, when they pledge to work with you, they do that with all their whole hearts,’’ he said.

