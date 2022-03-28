One person was feared killed, while two sustained injuries on Monday when gunmen attacked commuters at Odegba, Coal Camp, in Enugu North Local Government Area, Enugu State.

The gunmen, suspected to be members of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) enforcing the suspended sit-at-home order, reportedly opened fire on commuters.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission, who did not want his name mentioned in the report because he did not have the authority to speak on the incident, was the first to tell PREMIUM TIMES that the attack happened around 5 a.m. when the commuters, said to be traders, were hurrying to their business premises.

He expressed sadness that the sit-at-home was yet to be over despite condemnations against it and the hardship it has inflicted on residents.

“Some people were attacked early this morning. I think one person was killed, but we will confirm the figure tomorrow,” said the official, whose office is close to the scene of the attack.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the incident but insisted that no life was lost.

“There was a shooting incident there (at Odegba, along Iva Valley road) in the early hours of this morning by armed men. The shooting led to the injury of two persons,” he said

“The victims are responding to treatment at the hospital where they were promptly taken to by police operatives, who swiftly responded to a distress call,” Mr Ndukwe added.

He said the police have launched an investigation into the incident to “fish out the fleeing miscreants”.

IPOB, a group seeking the creation of an independent state of Biafra which they want carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south, has been accused of being responsible for the deadly attacks across the two regions.