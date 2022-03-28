On March 26, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted its elective national convention.

During the convention, officials of the National Working Committee (NWC) and Zonal chapters were elected. Most of the officials emerged by consensus.

Below is the full list of the elected officials.

1. National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu: (Nasarawa State)

The 75 years old former Nasarawa State governor and serving Senator emerged through consensus after six other aspirants stepped down hours before the poll. He was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested and won the state governorship election twice, between May 1999 and 2007.

2. Deputy National Chairman (North): Abubakar Kyari (Borno State)

Abba Kyari is 58 years old. He hails from Borno State. He served as a commissioner in the state and Chief of Staff to the state governor before he was a member of the House of Representatives and represented the northern senatorial district of the state in the upper legislative chamber. While at the 8th Senate, Mr Kyari chaired the Committees on Defence and INEC and was a member of other committees, standing and ad hoc.

3. Deputy National Chairman (South): Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State)

Mr Eneukwu hails from Udi in Enugu State. He was the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct ANPP, interim National Welfare Secretary of the APC and the National Vice Chairman, South-east of the APC before his election on Saturday. He was Chairman of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and just last year he was appointed the Chairman of the Governing Board of Project Development Institute (PRODA), Enugu.

4. National Secretary: lyiola Omisore (Osun State)

He served as the Deputy Governor of Osun State for a term between 1999 and 2003 under Bisi Akande. The 65 years old member of the Ife royal family later served as senator for Osun East between 2003 and 2011. Mr Omisore joined the APC 13 months ago after playing a prominent role in the election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the 2018 rerun. Formerly a member of Alliance for Democracy, he once contested for governorship under PDP and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

5. Deputy National Secretary: Festus Fuanter (Plateau State)

A lawyer by profession, Mr Fuanter, just like the two above him, was a former member of the PDP.

6. National Vice Chairman: (North Central): Muhazu Rijau (Niger State)

7. National Vice Chairman (North East): Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State)

Possibly one of Adams Oshiomhole headaches in the former NWC, Mr Salihu was a member of the party’s organ who strongly opposed Mr Oshiomhole’s leadership style. He was the National Vice Chairman, North-east during Mr Oshiomhole-led NWC and was also named member of the zoning committee ahead of the just concluded APC convention.

8. National Vice Chairman (North West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State)

Before his resignation in January, Mr Lukman was the Director-General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), a position he used to express his reservations against the party leadership. He was also a strong voice in the leadership prowess of Mr Oshiomhole and also noted the loopholes in Mala Buni led interim leadership.

9. National Vice Chairman (South East): Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo State)

Mr Arodiogbu, is a senior lecturer in the Department of Public Health, Faculty of Medicine, Imo State University.He once chaired a ward congress committee in Enugu State where result sheets allegedly went missing.

10. National Vice Chairman (South South): Victor Giadom (Rivers State)

Formerly a deputy General Secretary of the APC, Mr Giadom made headlines at the peak of the crisis rocking the party in 2020 when he declared himself chairman of the party while Mr Oshiomhole was facing legal trials. His candidature was adopted following the APC consensus candidate after governors met to sign. He is an ally of Nigeria’s transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi. He hails from Rivers State.

11. National Vice Chairman (South West): Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo state)

A strong supporter of Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mr Kekemeke is a former chairman of APC in Ondo State. He contested for the last APC governorship primary election but lost to Mr Akeredolu who was vying for a second term in office.

12. National Legal Adviser: Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina State)

Mr El-Marduk was a former state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for Katsina State.

13. National Treasurer: Uguru Ofoke (Ebonyi State)

14. National Financial Secretary: Bashir Gumel (Jigawa State)

15. National Organizing Secretary: Suleiman Argungu (Kebbi State)

Mr Argungu is the Chief of State to the Kebbi State Governor,Atiku Bagudu.

16. National Youth Leader: Dayo Israel (Lagos State)

Highly favoured by his state governor, Babajide Sanwolu, the 36 years old Mr Israel clinched the National Youth Leader from four other aspirants vying for the spot. Mr Israel is a former aspirant for the Lagos Mainland chairmanship seat.

17. National Welfare Secretary: F.N. Nwosu (Abia)

18: National Publicity Secretary: Felix Morka (Delta)

19. National Auditor: Abubakar Malkafi (Bauchi)

20. National Women’s leader: Betta Edu (Cross River)

21: Special Persons With Disability(PWD) Leader: Tolu Bankole (Ogun)

22.Deputy National Legal Adviser: Ibrahim Salawu (Kwara)

23: Deputy National Treasurer: Omorede Osifo (Edo)

24: Deputy Financial Secretary: Hamma-Adama Kumo (Gombe)

25: Deputy National Organising Secretary: Nze Duru (Anambra)

26: Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Yakubu Ajaka (Kogi)

27. Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Christopher Akpan (Akwa Ibom)

28: Deputy National Auditor: Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo)

29: Deputy National Women’s Leader: Zainab Ibrahim (Taraba)

30.Deputy National Youth leader: Jamaludden Kabir (Zamfara)

31. National Ex-officio (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)

32. National Ex-officio (North East): Sirajo Dabuwa (Bauchi)

33: National Ex-officio (North West): Aliyu Yako (Kano)

34: National Ex-officio (South East): Agunwa Anekwe (Anambra)

35. National Ex-officio (South South): Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa)

36. National Ex-officio (South West): Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti)

37. Zonal Secretary (North Central): Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT)

38. Zonal Secretary (North East): Mohammed Shettima (Yobe)

39. Zonal Secretary (North West): Bello Goronyo (Sokoto)

40. Zonal Secretary (South west): Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti)

41. Zonal Secretary (South East): Azobi Itapi (Ebonyi)

42. Zonal Secretary (South South): Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom)

43. Zonal Legal Adviser (North East): Dauda Chapo (Taraba)

44. Zonal Legal Adviser (North Central): Hadiza Aliyu (Kogi)

45. Zonal Legal Adviser (North West): Dauda Usaini (Jigawa)

46. Zonal Legal Adviser (South West): Ismail Majoro (Oyo)

47. Zonal Legal Adviser (South East): Ogbona Ernest (Ebonyi)

48. Zonal Legal Adviser (South South)

49. Zonal Organising Secretary (North East): Abubakar Musa (Taraba)

50. Zonal Organising Secretary (North west): Salisu Uba (Zamfara)

51. Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central): Ahmed Attah (Kogi)

52. Zonal Organising Secretary (South west): Lateef Ibirogba

53: Zonal Organising Secretary (South east): Dozie Ikadite (Anambra)

54. Zonal Organising Secretary (South South): Blessing Agboma (Edo)

55. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North east): Lamido Mohammed (Gombe)

56. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North Central): John Okobo(Benue)

57. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North west): Musa Makatiya (Zamfara)

58. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South east): Augustine Onyedebehi (Imo)

59. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South south)

60. Zonal Publicity Secretary (south west): Ayo Afolabi

61. Zonal Women’s leader (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)

62. Zonal Women’s leader (North east): Zainab Abubakar Alman (Gombe)

63. Zonal Women’s leader (North west): Hajiya Shagari (Sokoto)

64. Zonal Women’s leader (south west): Yetunde Adesanya (Ogun)

65. Zonal Women’s leader (south south): Caroline Owugha (Bayelsa)

66. Zonal Women’s leader (south east): Mimi Uchenna Diyokeh (Enugu)

67. Zonal Youth leader (North Central): Zubairu Aliyu (Kwara)

68: ZonaL Youth leader (North west): Abdulhamid Mohammed (Kano)

69. Zonal Youth leader (North East): Jason Baba Kwaghet (Adamawa)

70. Zonal Youth leader (South East): Nkenna Anyalewechi (Abia)

71. Zonal Youth leader (South West): Kolade Lawal (Ondo)

72. Zonal Youth Leader (South South): Comrade Ebimobowe (Delta)

73: Zonal leader of Person with Disability (North Central): Laho Audu (Benue)

74. Zonal leader of Person with Disability (North east): Mohammed Isa (Yobe)

75. Zonal leader of Person with Disability (North west): Lawal Na Rago (Kano)

76. Zonal leader of Person with Disability (south south): Edet Aziz ( Cross River)

77. Zonal leader of Person with Disability (south east: Nwachukwu Chinedu (Imo)