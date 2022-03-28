Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State are currently meeting former president Olusegun Obasanjo at his penthouse in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Mr Osinbajo’s chopper landed in the OOPL premises and he was welcomed by Mr Abiodun. Afterwards, they headed to the Library where Mr Obasanjo and security officials received them.
PREMIUM TIMES learnt that part of the reasons for Mr Osinbajo’s visit is to declare open a programme tagged, ‘West Africa: Rising to the challenge of Consolidating Democratic Governance.’
The programme was said to have been organised by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA).
Details later…
