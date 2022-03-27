United States’ tech giant, Google, has issued an urgent upgrade warning to its billions of Chrome users around the world to address a bug.

Google issued the warning on its official Chrome blog, revealing that Chrome on Windows, macOS and Linux is vulnerable to a new ‘zero-day’ hack (CVE-2022-1096).

The company said it “…is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-1096 exists in the wild,” implying that every Chrome user is vulnerable.

Zero-day is the most dangerous form of attack because it means the vulnerability is known to hackers before Google could address and fix it.

Google says it is currently restricting information about the exploit to buy time for Chrome users to upgrade. The company has thus far revealed that the threat level is “High”, and that it knew about it through an anonymous tip-off.

In response, Google announced an emergency update for Chrome (99.0.4844.84) “for Windows, Mac and Linux which will roll out over the coming days/weeks”.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” the tech company said.

“We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”