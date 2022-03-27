In what many students and staff have described as very unusual, the authorities at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Saturday, announced a two-week mid-semester break.

A statement by the university’s registrar, Magaret Omosule, however, did not state the reasons for the decision.

The university public relations officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, had also not responded to enquiries for the reasons for the break as of the time of filing this report.

The university’s statement read in part: “This is to inform staff and students of the university that management, at a meeting held today, Saturday, 26th March, 2022, approved a two-week mid-semester break for students beginning from Monday, 28th March, 2022.”

Meanwhile, apart from the crisis that recently rocked the university over the appointment of a vice-chancellor, stakeholders have linked the latest development to the two-week warning strike declared by both the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institution (NASU), which commences on Monday.

Strike

While the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has entered its second month, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU on Friday announced a two-week warning strike starting Monday.

The unions said the Nigerian government has failed to meet their demands or react to their letters.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.