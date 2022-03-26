The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has provided more details of the armed attack at the Kaduna airport on Saturday, and has confirmed a staff member was killed by the assailants.

The agency said a “group of bandits” attacked the Runway 05 axis but were repelled by security forces.

It said normalcy has since been restored at the airport and security officials recovered two motorbikes abandoned by the bandits.

The airport manager, Amina Salami, had earlier confirmed the attack, saying bandits invaded the airport through the perimeter fence from a nearby forest at about 1 p.m.

She said a security guard who was patrolling the runway was shot by the assailants before soldiers, attracted by the sound of gunshots, responded.

The attack delayed the takeoff of a Lagos-bound flight.

The Kaduna State government also confirmed the incident. Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their prompt response to the attack, and for repelling the attackers, and condoled with the family of the victim, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said.

FAAN said in a statement on Twitter that a reinforcement team from the Nigerian Defence Academy was on ground to ensure safety and security of airport workers/users.

“The Authority uses this opportunity to sympathise with the family and friends of the victim of this unfortunate incident,” the statement signed by Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, Ag.General Manager, Corporate Affairs, said.

Deadly gangs referred to the government as bandits have been operating in North-western Nigeria for years, abducting and killing thousands. The attack at Kaduna airport appears to be one of the most daring by the bandits.