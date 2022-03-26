Some unidentified gunmen on Saturday attacked the Kaduna Airport, killing an official of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), identified as Shehu Na’Allah, at the runway.

The manager of the airport, Amina Salami, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

She said the bandits invaded the airport through the perimeter fence from a nearby forest at about 1 p.m.

She stated that the deceased security guard, Mr Na’Allah, was patrolling the runway when he was shot by the assailants.

Mrs Salami said soldiers at the airport, however, responded immediately and repelled the attack

“The sound of gunshots attracted the attention of armed security operatives who arrived the scene, and were able to repel the bandits form gaining access into the main airport complex,” she added.

The attack delayed the takeoff of a scheduled Lagos-bound aircraft.

Armed operatives of the Nigerian Airforce and other military personnel took over the inner and outer areas of the airport to fish out the bandits, Channels Television reported.