Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday announced its choice candidates for the National Youth Leader and the South-West Zonal Organising Secretary.

Gboyega Akosile, the chief press secretary to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, an APC governor, announced this in a statement shortly before the commencement of the party’s national convention on Saturday.

The statement said the Lagos branch of APC had settled for 36-year-old Dayo Israel as National Youth Leader and a former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lateef Ibirogba, as South-West Zonal Organising Secretary.

“The decision of the Lagos APC was announced by the party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojebabi, during a dinner organised for party chieftains and delegates at the Lagos Governor’s Lodge, Abuja on Friday night by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” the statement said.

The dinner, according to the statement, was attended by Governor Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat; Lagos APC chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi; members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership body of Lagos APC; members of National Assembly from Lagos State; Lagos State House of Assembly members; State Executive Council members and Chairmen of the Local Governments in Lagos State, among others.

Speaking during the dinner, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended all the party leaders and delegates for travelling from Lagos to Abuja to participate in the APC national convention.

He expressed his support for Messrs Israel and Ibirogba as chosen by the party to represent Lagos in the National Working Committee as well as the South West level of the APC.

“They have shown our two candidates that we are bringing forward; the National Youth Leader, Dayo Isreal from Lagos Island in Lagos Central, and Mr. Lateef Ibirogba from Alimosho in Lagos West. We are sure that they will represent us very well,” the governor said.

Mr Ojelabi commended the governor for putting together the dinner and his contribution to the progress of the party. He also commended the delegates for travelling from Lagos for the convention.

The APC chairman implored the delegates to work for the emergence of Dayo Israel and Lateef Ibirogba as National Youth Leader and South-West Zonal Organising Secretary Organising respectively.

He said, “We are determined to have a successful National Convention to put in place a democratically elected National Working Committee of APC for the next four years. The Unity List would be provided as we proceed to the venue of the convention.

“We have our person who is going to represent the good people of Lagos State in the National Working Committee. We are presenting someone who is going to galvanise to ensure that the youths vote for our party in Lagos State and at the national level during the 2023 general elections. He is Dayo Isreal. We are presenting him as the National Youth Leader. I want you all to canvass for him. He is a dynamic youth, who knows what it takes to mobilise and galvanise the youths to support our party.

“I also want to present to you the Zonal Organising Secretary, who is going to represent all of us at the South-West level. I have the honour to introduce Mr. Lateef Ibirogba, who will be contesting for the post of Zonal Organising Secretary.”

Zoning, other candidates

The National Youth Leader is one of the three national working committee offices of the party specifically zoned to the South-west zone of the party – the other two being – the national secretary and the national woman leader.

Mr Israel will be slugging it out with five others – Moshood Erubami, Abdul Wasiu, Dada Olusegun, Kareemat Abiola, Temidayo Abdullahi, and Olalekan Edwards – who are also in the race for the office of the National Leader of APC.

For the office of the South-West Zonal Organising Secretary of the party, Mr Ibirogba, the Lagos APC’s preferred candidate, has only one challenger, Egbedeyi David, in the election today (Saturday).