Six chairmanship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have adopted Abdullahi Adamu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice, for the position.

The aspirants are a former governor of Nasarawa State and serving senator, Tanko Al-Makura; Special Duties Minister and former Benue governor; George Akume; Niger East Senator, Sani Musa; Saliu Mustapha from Kwara State; a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; and an aide to the Niger State governor, Mohammed Etsu.

The aspirants, in a letter to the Chairman of the Election Sub-committee, signed on their behalf by Mr Akume, said they have adopted Mr Adamu as the consensus candidate.

“May I kindly refer to the appeal by Mr President for the Chairmanship aspirants of our great party to agree to a consensus arrangement wherein our colleague H.E. Sen. Abdullahi Adamu is made our consensus candidate for the chairmanship position and forward letters of withdrawal from the under-listed aspirants to wit…….”

By indicating that they had included each individual ‘letter of withdrawal’ by the aspirants, they appear to have complied with Section 84(9) of the electoral law.

Clause 84(9) provides that “(a) A political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the position, indicating their voluntary withdrawal from the race and their endorsement of the consensus candidate.”

Efforts to reach aides to Messrs Al Makura and Musa were unsuccessful as they did not respond to the telephone calls from this newspaper.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the withdrawal of the candidates, after a meeting in the early hours of Saturday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had pushed for a consensus option in picking the new leaders of the ruling party.

He had on Wednesday night met with seven of the aspirants for the party’s top job and informed them of his decision to support Mr Adamu, a serving senator and former governor of Nasarawa State.

In his push for consensus candidates ahead of the convention, Mr Buhari ordered APC governors to refund money to any of the aspirants willing to step down for consensus candidates.

Each of the chairmanship aspirants paid N20 million for the expression of interest and nomination forms.

It was gathered that most of the aspirants had initially refused to step down vowing to contest against Mr Buhari’s choice.

While it appears that the party has finally resolved the issue of consensus as regards the position of the national chairman level, it is not clear if that has been achieved in the case of the other 21 NWC positions.