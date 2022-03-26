A wave of crisis seems to have hit the boat of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State as a faction of the party has emerged a few hours to the national convention in Abuja.

Abu Gbadamosi was sworn in as parallel chairman of the party on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Trans Wonderland Plc, Amusement Park, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Isaac Omodewu is the chairman of the other faction of the party in the state.

Some top party members’ rejection of Mr Omodewu’s chairmanship appears to be the reason for the emergence of the new faction.

PREMIUM TIMES was unable to speak with key party members about the development, as they had all converged on Abuja for the party’s national convention.

But it was gathered that the members who opposed Mr Omodewu’s leadership include Adeolu Akande, Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission; Ismail Adewusi, Post-Master General of the Federation; Zacch Adelabu, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Sugar Development Council; and Joseph Tegbe, a gubernatorial aspirant.

Others are Azeez Adeduntan, former Commissioner for Health, and Wale Olatunji. Chairman, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) among others.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that police sealed off the party secretariat at Oke-Ado in Ibadan on Thursday night.