Nigeria on Friday recorded 52 additional COVID-19 infections across six states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday morning, shows that the confirmed cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 255,296 cases.

While the fatality toll remains at 3,142, the disease control centre noted that the confirmed infections are data for March 24 and 25, 2022.

NCDC added that a total of 249,495 people have been discharged nationwide.

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease topped the chart with 23 new cases, followed by Kwara State with 18 infections.

FCT also recorded four new infections, while Kano and Rivers State reported three and two cases respectively.

Also, Kaduna and Plateau states reported a single case each, while five states: Abia, Bauchi, Delta, Nasarawa, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Friday.