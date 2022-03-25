The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has called on the private sector to support the country‘s bid to revitalise its Primary Health Care (PHC) system.

Mr Osinbajo, who spoke at the Primary Health Care summit in Abuja on Thursday, said the government budget alone cannot fund the country’s health care system.

He said a lot more is needed to reposition the PHC system in the country.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was an eye-opener for me; health challenges like this can weaken the global economy as well as the national economy,” he said.

He noted that the health system of any country is only as strong as its PHC system.

Mr Osinbajo said any investment in healthcare is a wise investment because fewer people get sick and can contribute to the country’s economy.

“It is important that we reflect on PHC investments, particularly tracking the progress made so far such as the Basic Health Care Provision Funds (BHCPF).

“We must continue to work towards a health care system that caters to the health needs of all Nigerians,” he said.

The Summit

The summit, which is themed; ‘Re-imagining PHC in Nigeria’ was organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The summit aims to galvanise stakeholders to invest and collaboratively implement a PHC revitalisation strategy for the country.

The summit is also geared towards launching a historic programme to transform the under-resourced, weak PHC system in Nigeria by leveraging private sector, international agencies and government collaborations.

Public-private partnership

Osinbajo said the support of the private sector is needed for Nigeria to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He said the private sector involvement in health care will boost the country’s chance of providing quality health services to the people.

“There is a great need for synergy from private sectors, partners, and the federal government to avoid duplication of PHC facilities,” he said.

In her remarks, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, noted that quality health care services is indispensable to achieving UHC in Nigeria.

Ms Ahmed said the use of electronic medical records, telemedicine and use of drones in hard-to-reach areas, have helped in streamlining ease delivery to most PHCs in Nigeria.

She said a strong partnership between the government and private sector will improve efforts and yield positive results in health care delivery.

Speaking on behalf of the private sector, Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said every local government area in Nigeria has people who can deliver PHC centres to them.

“The private sector is not just behind PHC but fully aligned with all health care systems in Nigeria,” he said.