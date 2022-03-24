Ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said a “unity list” will be ready and made public by Friday.

The list is expected to carry the consent of all aspirants who agree that a single consensus candidate vie for a given position.

This is in line with the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt a consensus mode of primary election during the national convention.

Mr Lawan said this shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

The Senate President led other leaders of the APC in the National Assembly to the meeting with the president.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the APC governors resolved to adopt consensus mode of primaries and also vowed to back any candidate that the president supports for the position of national chairman of the party.

The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, had assured that whatever the party does will be in line with the Electoral Act.

This, he said, was because the party was working on consensus candidates for its various elective offices.

Section 84 of the Electoral Act provides that a political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure a written consent from all cleared aspirants for the position.

This means aspirants must indicate their voluntary withdrawal from the race as well as endorse the consensus candidate else the party “shall revert to the choice of direct or indirect primaries.”

Addressing journalists, Mr Lawan hoped that with several meetings going on, the party would have achieved consensus in selecting and electing the officers for the party.

“The essence of these engagements is for the party to achieve consensus, and consensus is a process. It doesn’t just happen like that.

“So I believe that before we go into the convention square on Saturday, we would have a lot of consensus reached and maybe the sort of document that we call or refer to as “unity list’ that is bringing all the agreed positions where consensus has been achieved in the various sections or geopolitical zones of the country.

“Only yesterday we had a meeting of the North-east, and we have achieved consensus, and other zones are either about to conclude or will conclude before the end of tomorrow, Friday. But by Saturday, I think the answers will all be there for everybody to see,” he said.

When asked why the party is letting other people buy nomination forms despite the zoning different positions to different regions, he said democracy provides opportunity for everyone to participate.

“If a position is zoned, until a consensus is reached, everybody who thinks he or she has something to offer can go and buy the form and also throw his or her hat into the ring,” he added.

While he emphasised the need for party members to be united at this time, he hoped that the party not only record success in Saturday’s convention but future elections as well.

Mr Lawan’s comments come just when the president urged party leaders to adhere to the zoning plans put out by the planning committee weeks ago.