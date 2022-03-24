As soon as the governing council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, announced the appointment of Adebayo Bamire as a successor to the institution’s outgoing vice-chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, last week Thursday, a group of protesters stormed the university and blocked its main entrance gates, causing human and vehicular traffic.

The protesters had threatened to shut down the institution the following days, accusing the governing council of scheming out an indigene of Ile-Ife, the institution’s host community, from being appointed.

One of the 16 applicants shortlisted for the office out of the 20 that applied, Rufus Adedoyin, a professor of Physiotherapy, had been backed by a group of elders and youth of the community under the umbrella of “Town and Gown.”

They cited examples of the Universities of Ilorin, Jos and also, Ibadan, which have been administered at different times by indigenes of their host communities.

True to the protesters’ threat, for more than 48 hours beginning from Monday, both young and elderly men and women including those clad in traditional attires and even masquerades besieged the university, threatening fire and brimstone.

They demanded the reversal of the governing council’s decision and threatened that there would be no peace until an indigene is appointed the vice-chancellor.

One of the coordinators of the protest, Agbogunleri Oluwaseun, said the only path to peace was the nullification of the appointment of Mr Bamire, the vice-chancellor-designate, “and the announcement of Mr Adedoyin, the preferred candidate of the Ife people.”

He said; “What we want is that the governing council, the university management and the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, should consider the indigenous person and declare our candidate (Rufus Adedoyin) as the vice-chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University.”

Mr Agbogunleri challenged the selection committee to make public the parameters used in the selection of Mr Bamire.

According to him, it is wrong to say the selection of the vice-chancellor is based solely on merit “without consideration for indigeneship.”

“If you go to University of Ibadan, the indigenous person is the vice-chancellor, if you go to the University of Ilorin or University of Calabar, the indigenous persons have been the vice-chancellors at one time or the other,” he said.

He said the university establishment principle provides room for indigenous people. “We are not domesticating the university. But there should be a little bit of consideration for indigenous people.”

About Adedoyin

Mr Adedoyin, who is being supported by various groups in the community including a group of academics under the umbrella of Ife Academia, is a professor of physiotherapy.

A former head of the department of medical rehabilitation at the university, Mr Adedoyin is also an honorary consultant cardiopulmonary physiotherapist at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex, Ile-Ife (OAUTHC).

He was one of the 16 candidates that took part in the selection process leading to the appointment of Mr Bamire.

But he was not one of the top three candidates at the end of the selection process.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Razaq Kalilu, a professor of Art and former deputy vice-chancellor at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, and Kayode Ijadunola, a professor of public health and community medicine and former provost of the OAU’s college of health sciences, came second and third respectively at the end of the process.

But Mr Agbogunleri insisted that with more than 200 publications, Mr Adedoyin is competent to be appointed the VC.

“Even the incumbent, the outgoing vice-chancellor, has less than 200 publications,” he said.

‘Due process followed’

However, the university has maintained that due process was followed and merit was the basis by which the vice-chancellor-designate was chosen.

In a release by its spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, the university stated that: “The Joint Council and Senate Selection Board shortlisted sixteen (16) candidates for the interaction for the post of vice-chancellor and the candidates whose names were arranged in alphabetical order, were called in for interaction and each was scored by each member of the selection board.

“The score sheets of each assessor for individual candidates were dropped into an envelope and sealed, with the signature of the Chairman of Council on each one.

“At the end of the interaction, the sealed envelopes were opened one after the other and announced to all the members. The score sheets were thereafter passed around for sighting. Then, the scores of the candidates were collated with Microsoft Excel and ranked from the highest to the lowest. The candidate with the highest score was eventually announced as the vice-chancellor by the governing council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no member of the Board had foreknowledge of each candidate’s score before the final collation at the end of the interaction.

“The university is aware of the false presentation of the alphabetical arrangement of the applicants as the authentic list of applicants’ performance where unfounded allegations have been made of changing the “leading” candidate.”

‘We were attacked with charms’

The university also accused the protesters of invading the campus with “charms and other fetish objects” and grounding movement on the university premises.

According to Mr Olarewaju, the protesters vandalised the security office and the main gate on Friday, the second day of the protest.

Another statement by Mr Olanrewaju reads in part: “The protesters, who initially blocked the main gate of the university on the first day and threatened staff and students to stay away from campus, became very violent the second day as they beat up workers, particularly the staff of the security unit, and vandalised their office at the main gate. Some of the security staff had to be taken to the university’s health centre for treatment.

“Today, Monday, 21st March 2022, things took more dangerous dimensions as the indigenes beat up some OAU students who they met at the gate, blocked the two major gates as early as 6 a.m., coming into the campus with charms, and other fetish items. They assembled at the motion ground of the university secretariat, dressed in all-white spiritual traditional attire, chanting incantations while performing rituals.”

Corroboration

The leadership of the students’ union on the campus, in a statement by its public relations officer, Ogunperi Taofeek, also alleged harassment of students by the protesters.

It, therefore, appealed to the university management to close the university in 72 hours if the protests did not stop.

The union’s statement reads in part; “The union strongly condemns the barbaric acts perpetuated by the protesters, including but not only beating and harassing members of our union.

“Based on the aforementioned, the union has demanded that the management of the university, if the protests do not subside in 72 hours, should close the university until the crisis is over.

“Informing this decision is also the fact that the protesters are scaling up their affront on our university community and its immediate community where a large number of our members live. Without proactive measures to address this crisis, it is not impossible that the protesters will invade the campus at any time and further inconvenience the university community such that union members suffer.”

Protesters deny harassment allegation

Abimbola Afolabi of Ife First Advocate, one of the groups coordinating the protest, said the accusation was untrue.

He said the only issue they had was trying to stop someone from recording them during the protest.

He said: “The only issue we had was someone who was trying to record without taking permission. We are not saying you shouldn’t record us. But before you record we must be sure that you are a journalist.

“If you are recording without our consent, we don’t know who you are. Maybe you want to use that to victimise our members. We try to seize their phones, delete the pictures or videos and return their phones to them. This is what I personally do.

“On Friday when we got to the gate, a security man was still trying to man the gate and we told him to leave. So at that point before I called them, there was an altercation. There was no beating. I approached him. And he agreed and he left. He’s a person I know personally.”

Akeredolu expresses disappointment

Meanwhile, the governor of Ondo State and an alumnus of the university, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has condemned what he described as the invasion of the university by traditionalists over the appointment of vice-chancellor.

Mr Akeredolu, in a statement issued on Tuesday, lamented that the glory of the university like its other counterparts nationwide had diminished, noting that universities were more interested in trivial issues rather than teaching and research.

The statement reads in part, “The latest news on the invasion of the campus by some Ife indigenes and traditionalists, allegedly, to protest the failure by the authorities to appoint ‘an Ife indigene’, showcases the extent to which the system has sunk, almost irretrievably.

“This is, perhaps, symptomatic of the pervasive rot in the academia. This thoughtless, reckless and misguided step forebodes untoward occurrences in the future.

“A situation which seems totally extraneous elements to the university environment invade the serene ambience to offer support, presumably solicited and sponsored by those who may have lost out in the selection process, is lamentable. There can be no worse signs than these outward displays of attitudes alien to academia.

“To assert that we are disappointed is an understatement. All those responsible for this disgrace should be ashamed of themselves, and this is assuming they possess any sense of shame. This act should elicit the most strident condemnation from all good people. I condemn it without equivocation.”

Osun governor wades in

On Tuesday, the government of the host state, Osun, called on aggrieved parties to sheathe their swords.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, the government appealed that the protesters give peace a chance going forward.

Mr Oyetola noted that ivory towers anywhere in the world were sacred institutions and everything must be done to accord them that dignity.

The governor, who noted that though the state had no role in the choice of who becomes the vice-chancellor of the university, being a federal institution, said he had responsibility for the safety and security of the institution and its workers as the host governor.

“It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of concern that I call on the good people of Ile-Ife, especially those protesting over the choice of a new vice-chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, to stop further protest and give peace a chance.”

Ooni sues for peace

On Wednesday, the monarch of the host community, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, cautioned his subjects and residents against unlawful acts.

Mr Ogunwusi also assured workers and students of the institution of the safety of their lives and property.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Moses Olafare, the monarch promised the protesters that their agitation would be given adequate attention.

The statement reads in part, “Over the years, the good people of Ife have been a superb host to the university even as they enroll their children and equally join qualified hands (regardless of background) to work in the citadel of learning.

“The Ife community is proud to have partnered and still partnering the institution through the House of Oduduwa on viable programmes and projects capable of projecting Ile-Ife to the outside world as an ancient city ready for progress and development.

“The good relationship between the town (Ile-Ife) and gown (OAU) remains as strong as ever, particularly to the benefit of the younger ones in and outside the university. OAU is Ife, Ife is OAU and we shall continue to cohabit in peace for progress.”

Backstory

Shortly after the announcement of Mr Bamire, a professor of agriculture, as the vice-chancellor-designate on Thursday, a mild protest began around the university with the demand that an Ile-Ife indigene should have been appointed.

Mr Bamire’s appointment was announced by the university’s governing council led by a business mogul and founder of Superior Motors, Oscar Udoji.

The selection process which had been adjudged peaceful and noiseless by some members of the university community soon began to generate noise.

The protesters, the indigenous people of Ife, continued the protest on Friday and again on Monday. They said they will continue with the protest until there is a reversal and their candidate was appointed.