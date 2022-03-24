With no fatality or infection recorded on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported a backlog of 54 infections in four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC, in the updates released on Thursday morning, noted that the latest is cumulative data for March 22 and 23, 2022.

The newly confirmed cases have increased the country’s infection toll to 255,244 while the death toll remains at 3,142.

With no backlog of discharges reported, NCDC noted that a total of 249,486 people have been discharged nationwide, while data on its website shows that over 2,000 people are still down with the virus.

The breakdown of the cases shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in the country, came first on the log with 38 cases, followed by Rivers State in the South-south with six cases.

The FCT also recorded five infections, while Cross Rivers and Oyo states reported four and a single case respectively.

NCDC also added that 11 states: Abia, Bauchi, Delta, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Ondo, Ogun, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases.