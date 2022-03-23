Madeleine Albright, the first woman U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, the CNN is reporting. She was 84 years old.

Mrs Albright’s family announced her death in a statement Wednesday.

Mrs Albright was an influential member of former President Bill Clinton’s administration.

She was well known for helping steer Western foreign policy in the aftermath of the Cold War.

She served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations before becoming the nation’s top diplomat in Mr Clinton’s second term.

Some of her achievements include the expansion of NATO, intervention in the Balkans to stop genocide and ethnic cleansing, and campaign to reduce the spread of nuclear weapons.

She also championed human rights and democracy across the globe.

