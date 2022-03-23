The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has advised Governor Godwin Obaseki to concentrate on fulfilling his re-election campaign promises to the people, rather than indulging in self-adulation.

The party gave the advice on Wednesday in Benin via a statement signed by its Assistant State Publicity Secretary, Victor Osehobo.

The APC was reacting to Mr Obaseki’s lecture delivered at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, on Tuesday, where he reportedly referred to himself as a successful administrator.

Mr Osehobo said Edo people were worried about such feedback of chest-beating by Mr Obaseki that his administration in the last six years had done exceedingly well.

The APC spokesperson said the bitter home-truths remained that the major pillars of Mr Obaseki’s administration, including “signing of frivolous MoUs and partnerships with all-comers”, were not working.

“As it has become customary for Governor Obaseki to travel to Lagos periodically to whitewash his administration, we owe it to posterity to let the governor know our candid assessment.

“The government entered its fifth year in office with an unattainable MEGA (Make Edo Great Again) theme that will focus on how to use governance to support Edo people, create enabling business environment so that Edo people can do their business without being harassed.

“But the reverse is the case. Official thugs are all over Edo, harassing innocent citizens, all in the name of collecting taxes.

“As it stands today, the average Edo person is tired of the Obaseki-led PDP government because of its failed promises, multiple taxation, including promotion of street trading with daily levies of all actors and others.

“Edo state debt has more than doubled on the domestic front while on the international scene the state under Governor Obaseki has been turned into the most foreign indebted in the country.”

Mr Osehobo said public schools have no teachers while many of them lack basic materials like desks and chairs.

