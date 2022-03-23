The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-south region have insisted that the next president of Nigeria should come from the southern part of the country.

The demand is contained in the communique issued at the end of the meeting of the PDP leaders from the zone on Monday in Uyo.

The Chairman, South-South PDP Governors Forum, and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, were at the meeting.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State also attended the meeting.

“The zone is fully in support of the provision of the Southern Governors Forum that the next President of Nigeria comes from the Southern part of Nigeria,” the party leaders said in the communique.

Governor Okowa said PDP has a “mission” to rescue Nigeria from the ruling All Progressives Congress, and appealed to the party to remain united in the zone, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We believe that by February 2023, we shall be victorious as a party and rescue our country, Nigeria,” he said at the meeting which had in attendance the National Assembly members and zonal officers of the PDP.

Governor Wike, in his contribution at the meeting, said PDP now has an opportunity that should not be taken for granted.

“Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to take over power in 2023, but we cannot take over if we are not united, we cannot take over if we don’t work together.

“It is important for us to know that unity is the strength of a people. And we can see that 2023 is almost here. It is time for us to put our house together and make Nigerians proud,” he said.

Governor Emmanuel, on his part, said PDP is the only party with the capability to revamp Nigeria’s ailing economy.

The PDP South-south leaders frowned at the continuous running of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by a sole administrator.

“The zone frowns at the continuous and unlawful violation of the Niger Delta Development Commission Act by the use of Sole Administrator in the management and running of the agency and calls on the federal government as a matter of urgency to immediately constitute a Governing Board.

“The zone also demands that the forensic audit of the NDDC be made public and implemented without further delay,” the communique stated.