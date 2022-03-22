The House of Representatives Committee on Power on Tuesday in Abuja tackled the Federal Ministry of Power over prolonged poor electricity supply in the country.

Magaji Aliyu, the chairman of the House Committee on Power, expressed displeasure with the ministry when its Permanent Secretary, Nebeolisa Anako, appeared before the committee during an interactive session.

He said Nigerians were currently experiencing one of the worst moments of electricity supply across the country.

According to him, this development has caused variety of problems affecting peoples’ welfare which makes social living condition very uncomfortable.

He added that it has caused collapse of small businesses whose operations depend on stable electricity supply.

He stated that the situation had aggravated increased process in commodities and services for those who required electricity supply.

He said the overheated socio-economic environment due to very poor electricity supply had attracted huge public outcry for immediate solutions.

He urged the ministry to also explain the technical, operational and administrative measures taken by the ministry to address the challenges and its devastating consequences on Nigerians.

“In this country, there is no fuel, no light and no gas. We were told we have 30,000 megawatts, but that only transmission is our problem. My heart bleed for this country, we may never have it right may be during our time,” he lamented.

He said the permanent secretary only presented a thesis rather than proffering solution to the myriad of electricity problems bedeviling the country.

Ajibola Muraina (PDP-Oyo) said the problem of power outage was not just starting now, adding that every year there is usually shortage of water, without measure to correct the anomaly.

He added that the country’s inability to power light via gas was uncalled for, adding that the ministry is always adopting a fire brigade approach, which will not work.

“I think we are not prepared to give Nigerians power. In my constituency, no light; they only bring it when they want to bring bill,” he said.

Sada Soli (APC-Katsina) said: “I don’t think the ministry of power is in charge because they don’t see it as their responsibility to deliver power to Nigerians.

ALSO READ: AEDC gives reason for poor electricity supply to customers

Mariam Onuoha (APC-Imo) in her contribution stated that: “I want to assume that there are some level of conspiracy of bringing government down as we approach the electioneering year.”

He queried why critical infrastructure would be about to run down when the country was approaching the election year.

The permanent secretary, on his part, said the ministry had a lot of issues in the Nigeria electricity supply crisis, adding that it s working to resolve the issue.

He said that in spite of improvements in power generation to a peak of 5,800MW last year, and average available generation of 5,000MW, recent events had seen a temporary crash in generation by about 1,600MW.

He said the loss was now gradually being recovered as the situation is stabilised to better serve the growing power demand in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Ministry of Power is responsible for the coordination of the power sector in Nigeria to ensure synergy among stakeholders to provide efficient power supply.

(NAN)