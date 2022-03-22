President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the newly built international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Mr Buhari, who is currently taking a tour around the project terminal, said the facility was built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres, with 66 check-in counters and has the capacity to process 14 million passengers annually.

The new terminal is equipped with censored conveyor belt, seven jet bridges, 10 ultra-modern cooling systems, heat extraction in the baggage hall, ample space for duty free shops and banks, recreational areas for children, 22-room hotel for stop-overs among others.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, aviation minister, Hadi Sirika, Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni, among others, are attending the commissioning.

