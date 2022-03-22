The 20 lawmakers of the Cross River State House of Assembly sacked by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday have appealed against the judgement declaring their seats vacant.

They equally filed an application at the court for an order to stay execution of the judgement. They jointly filed the application for stay of execution along with two members of the House of Representatives from the state who were also sacked by the court on Monday.

The Federal High Court judge in Abuja, Taiwo Taiwo, had ruled on Monday that the 20 lawmakers along with the two House of Representatives members were deemed to have lost their seats following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year.

The judge delivered the judgement on a suit filed by the PDP, on whose platform the legislators were elected in 2019 before defecting to the APC in 2021.

Angered by the gale of defection, the PDP had instituted the suit in a move to reclaim what it considered to be its mandate taken to a rival party by the defecting legislators.

In his judgement on Monday, the judge, citing sections 168 (1) (g) and 109 (1) (g) of the Nigerian constitution, declared the seats of the legislators vacant and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct elections to fill in the sacked legislators’ seats within 90 days.

But in a notice of appeal filed Monday, the appellants’ lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, urged the Court of Appeal to set aside the lower court’s judgment.

Grounds of appeal

In the seven grounds of appeal raised in the notice of appeal, the appellant’s lawyer, Mr Ozekhome, argued that the lower court’s judgement was a nullity and had no effect as it lacked jurisdiction to have heard and determined the case.

“The failure of the trial court to order pleadings denied the appellants the opportunity to properly present their case thereby stripping them of their constitutional right to fair hearing,” Mr Ozekhome said in one of the particulars of error in the suit.

The lawyer further said that the trial court “erroneously” adopted the wrong procedure by hearing the appellants’ request for transfer of the case to the Calabar division of the Federal High with the notice of preliminary objection.

He added that the lawmakers protested the procedure adopted by the judge, but Mr Taiwo bluntly refused to hear the protest even when his attention was drawn to it.

In another grounds of appeal, the lawyer argued that the trial court erred in law when it “failed to consider the appellants’ defence” to the effect that they had been “expelled” from the PDP, and had to join the APC.

Also, the lawyer held that the court committed an error of ordering the lawmakers to vacate their seats as requested by the PDP.

“The learned trial court erred in law when he (Mr Taiwo) failed to consider the issue of major crisis and division at the national leadership and state leadership levels” of the PDP,” Mr Ozekhome added.

He equally pointed out that the trial judge was wrong when he held that “votes cast in an election belong to the political party as against the candidates.”

Prayers

In the appellants’ prayers, they urged the Court of Appeal to make “an order setting aside the judgement of the Federal High Court.

In their application seeking an order of stay of execution of the judgement, the 20 state legislators and the two federal legislators prayed for ” an order of injunction restraining” the IINEC, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and clerk of the National Assembly, as well as the clerk of the Cross River State House of Assembly from “enforcing the judgement.”

The lawmakers, though their lawyer, Mr Ozekhome, argued that “the refusal” of their request would infringe on their right of appeal and right to fair hearing as enshrined in the constitution.

‘Lawmakers to remain office’

The lawmakers’ lawyer, Mr Ozekhome, said that with the legal steps already taken to challenge the judgement and its execution, the legislators would remain in office until they exhaust their right of appeal.

“As we await the date of hearing of our motion for stay of execution and the hearing and final determination of the appeal already duly filed today (March 21, 2022), the legislators are legally and constitutionally empowered to continue to sit in their chamber and carry out their normal legislative business in the best interest of their teaming constituents!” Mr Ozekhome said in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

He also said, “It has become necessary to emphasise to members of the public that the legislators’ right of appeal which has accrued is a constitutional right which is not exhausted until the final court of the land (the supreme court) pronounces upon the subject matter of appeal.”

The affected state lawmakers include the Speaker, Cross River State House of Assembly, Eteng Williams.

They also include Joseph Bassey, Odey Agbe and Okon Ephraim, Regina Anyogo, Matthew Olory and Ekpo Bassey, Ogbor Udop, Ekpe Okon, Hillary Bisong, and Francis Asuquo.

Advertisements



The rest are Elvert Ayambem, Davis Etta, Sunday Achunekan, Cynthia Nkasi, Edward Ajang, Chris Ogar and Maria Akwaji.

The affected House of Representatives members from the state are Michael Etaba and Legor Idagbor.

While Mr Etaba represents Obubra/Etung federal constituency of Cross River State, Mr Idagbor represents Obudu/Obaliku/Bekwarra federal constituency of the state.