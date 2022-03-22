Pay TV company, Multichoice, has announced new rates for its offerings in Nigeria, the firm’s latest price increase that is bound to irk its customers.

The firm said from April 1, subscribers will pay more for all its bouquets and its premium package on DSTV will cost N21,000, no longer N18,400.

Compact Plus which cost N12,400 before will now go for N14,250, while Compact will cost N9,000 instead of N7,900.

DStv Package New Price

Premium N21,000

Compact + N14,250

Compact N9,000

Confam N5,300

Yanga N2,950

Padi N2,150

Business N2,669

Xtraview + PVR access fee = N2,900

Confam will cost N5,300 and no longer N4,615, while Yanga subscribers will pay N2,950 and not N2,565.

The firm blamed “rising costs of inflation and business operations” for the increase which also affects GOTV packages.

The new GOTV rates are as follows:

GOTV Package New Price

GOtv Max N4,150

GOtv Jolli N2,800

GOtv Jinja N1,900

GOtv Lite N900

The increase comes days after Nigeria’s consumer protection agency ordered Multichoice to introduce features that allow subscribers to maintain the same subscription fee for at least a year.

Customers should also be allowed the option of suspending their subscription at least four times a year, and Multichoice must also introduce toll-free lines for customers across all networks, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said.

The directives were the latest regulatory efforts by the Nigeria government to rein in the South African company often accused of anti-competitive behaviour and customer exploitation. Multichoice increased prices in 2020 and an attempt to further raise its rates last year stalled.

The FCCPC said it launched an investigation into the firm’s practices in 2020 after a series of complaints of abuse of its dominant position.

It directed the company to introduce reforms or face sanctions.

The FCCPC directed the firm to introduce a price lock option that allows subscribers to maintain the same subscription fee for a minimum period of one year subject, and increase the number of times all subscribers may suspend their subscription up to at least four times annually.

It also asked the company to provide completely toll-free customer service lines which are operational 24 hours daily, and through which consumers may receive support with respect to their use of the services offered by MultiChoice Nigeria. These lines must be toll-free across networks, not only within the same networks as is presently the case.

In what appears a response to the directives, Multichoice said it will allow customers who pay on or before their due date (before April 1, 2022) to pay the old price. The company also said it would customers pay the old price if they pay consistently before their due dates for a period of 12 months.

Customers who pay for 10 months upfront on the new price will get the 11th and 12th month free.

“The price adjustments will enable us serve our customers better, offering them MORE CHOICE and GREAT VALUE all the time,” Multichoice said.

“We remain committed to making the best content from around the world accessible at varying price points to cater to the needs of individuals and families across the country.”