The Central Bank of Nigeria has again resolved to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent.

The policy rate is the benchmark interest rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks. It determines the rate at which banks lend to their customers, and is effectively used by the CBN as a monetary policy tool to control the amount of money in the economy.

The rate has remained at 11.5 per cent since the last quarter of 2020 despite persistent inflation in the country. Consumer goods inflation rose to 15.7 per cent in February amid fuel scarcity and foreign currency shortage.

Some analysts expected the CBN would raise the rates to deal with the inflation.

However, at the end of the committee meeting Monday, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced that all key policy rates have been held unanimously.

The other parameters that were retained include the cash reserve requirement at 27.5 per cent, liquidity ratio at 30 per cent, and the asymmetric corridor( margin around the MPR) at +100/-700 basis points around the MPR.

The CRR is the funds kept with the CBN as a minimum deposit a commercial bank must hold as reserves, which they cannot lend out to customers.

According to Mr Emefiele, the committee remained concerned that the global situation on rising prices may continue in the near term but may begin to moderate if deliberate and urgent actions are taken by both the monetary and fiscal authorities to correct the rising inflation.

“On another hand, the committee was satisfied that the use of the Bank discretionary CRR policy should be deployed more aggressively to control the level of money supply in the economy,” he said.

“On tightening in order to rein in the rising price level, MPC was of the view that given the fragile state of the current GDP growth and the potential external and domestic headwinds from the Russia-Ukraine war, a contractionary policy stance would stifle the expected investment expansion needed to drive growth and absorb the shocks in Nigeria.”

He said the MPC also feels tightening will not only reverse the steady improvement recorded in credit expansion, it would not necessarily tame the inflation, particularly where the marginal decline is relatively not yet sustainable.

“In the case of whether to loosen, the Committee feels that loosening would trigger further liquidity surfeit and fuel inflationary pressure as available funds outstrip the economy’s absorptive capacity.

“MPC also feels that loosening would trigger FX demand pressure, as the excess liquidity would exert demand pressure on the FX market and trigger a naira depreciation which would also fuel inflation,” he said.