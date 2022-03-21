The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the 2022 first series edition of its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The examination body, in a statement issued on Monday afternoon and signed by its acting head of the public affairs unit, Moyosola Adeyegbe, said a total of 7,334 candidates registered for the examination but that 7,166 sat the examination.

WAEC added that only 1,886 candidates representing 26.32 per cent of the 7,166 who took part in the examination obtained credits in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

It further noted that the registration figure for this year’s first series examination diet for private candidates declined by 4.85 per cent.

WAEC also said out of the 7,166 candidates that sat the examination, 2,835 candidates representing 39.56 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language and or Mathematics.

“Of this number, 917 were male candidates, while 969 were female candidates,” WAEC said

Poor performance

WAEC further stated that there is a 3.79 per cent decrease in performance of those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics when compared to 2020 results.

“The performance in result was 32.23 per cent and 30.11 per cent respectively for 2020 and 2021. This analysis, however, cannot be compared with that of the WASSCE for School Candidates.

“Whereas the candidates in the WASSCE for School Candidates Examination are compelled to sit eight or nine subjects, the candidate in the WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination, though can register for eight or nine subjects, is not compelled to take all,” WAEC said.

Withheld results

WAEC further noted that the results of 347 candidates, representing 4.84 per cent of the total number of candidates, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course. The Committee’s decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates thereafter,” the examination body added.

Meanwhile, WAEC also noted that a total of 6,949 candidates, representing 96.97 per cent of candidates, have their results fully processed and released while 217 candidates, representing 3.03 per cent, have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on their part.

“However, efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently,” WAEC said.

Candidates with special needs

Amongst the candidates that sat the examination, WAEC said 121 of them had varying degrees of special needs.

The examination body noted that while four were visually challenged, another four with hearing impairment; two albinos, and one physically challenged, “110 others belong to various other categories.”