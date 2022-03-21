Nigeria’s ex-international football players (ex-Super Eagles) on Sunday defeated Team Lagos ex-Internationals 2-0, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The ex-Super Eagles humbled Team Lagos during a Novelty Football Match played as part of the programme lined up for a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, whose 70th birthday comes up on March 29.

The Novelty Football Match was organised by the Tinubu Support Group, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, and it featured two matches.

The ex-international who played the novelty match to celebrate Mr Tinubu, included Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Peter Rufai, Victor Agali, Taribo West, Uche Okechukwu, Julius Aghahowa, Dosu Joseph, Ike Shorunmu, and Garba Lawal, among others.

The first half of the match ended goalless, but 10 minutes into the second half, Victor Agali scored the first goal with a brilliant pass from Julius Aghahowa.

Agali went ahead to score the second goal 12 minutes after the first goal, through a header, from a cross by Austin Okocha.

Team Lagos was captained by the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, while other members of the team included Waidi Akanni, Godwin Okpara, Friday Ekpo, Sanni Doherty, Akeem Ogunlade, Wasiu Ipaye, Taiwo Oloyede, Yusuf Ayinla, and Alhaji Gafar, among others.

Also present at the Novelty Match were the celebrant, Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, public office holders at federal and state levels.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria’s ex-internationals on Saturday visited Mr Tinubu and presented him an award.

They commended him for his contributions to democracy and good governance, as well as sports development in the country.

They lauded Mr Tinubu, particularly for his achievements in Lagos, and contributions to the growth and sports development in Nigeria as they congratulated him on his 70th birthday.

Mr Tinubu also thanked the former players for their exploits on the field of play, for putting smiles on the faces of many and helping to put Nigeria’s name on the global map.

He said that they gave Nigerians a sense of pride, particularly to the young ones, as they reflected the spirit of unbreakable team. (NAN)