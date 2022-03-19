Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Service (SSS), says it has uncovered plots by some persons it described as “disgruntled” elements to unleash violence in some parts of the country, particularly the North-central geopolitical zone.

In a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the SSS said those who planned to cause the mayhem intend to hide under the current energy crises in the country.

The revelation by the SSS comes as Nigerians grapple with fuel shortage since February after substandard fuel was imported into the country.

The shortage has resulted in weeks of severe scarcity and long queues at filling stations. The shortage has seen transport costs rise, thereby affecting goods and commodities.

Aside from fuel scarcity, Nigerians are also facing poor electricity supply caused by the collapse of the country’s national grid.

The SSS, in the statement, said those who are planning the ungodly act intend to use students and lecturers currently at home due to the industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby alerts the public of a sinister plan by some elements to stoke violence in parts of the country particularly the North Central. The aim is to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals and heat up the polity. In a bid to achieve this, the sponsors have mobilised foot soldiers and held several meetings in and outside the target areas.

“The Service is also aware of a plot to use students, striking University teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals and strategic groups as well as exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the ENDSARS. This is despite ongoing efforts by Government to address the issues,” the statement said.

Read the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

DSS UNCOVERS PLOT FOR VIOLENCE IN THE NORTH CENTRAL ZONE

The Department of State Security Service (SSS) hereby alerts the public of a sinister plan by some elements to stoke violence in parts of the country particularly the North Central. The aim is to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals and heat up the polity. In a bid to achieve this, the sponsors have mobilised foot soldiers and held several meetings in and outside the target areas.

The Service is also aware of a plot to use students, striking University teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals and strategic groups as well as exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the ENDSARS. This is despite ongoing efforts by Government to address the issues.

While the Service views the machination as unpatriotic, it is on the trail of the agents of destabilisation who are desirous of using violence to achieve ulterior goals. Though it has emplaced measures to disrupt these tendencies, it warns the ring leaders and their cohorts to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order. The public should rest assured that the Service will, in conjunction with other security agencies, go after the sponsors of this scheme and ensure the law takes its course.

Citizens are advised not only to engage according to rules but should resist persuasions to be used to destroy their own country. Those who may wish to go contrary to the law will, however, face the consequences.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja.

19th March, 2022