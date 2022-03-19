Nigeria’s consumer protection agency has ordered satellite television company, Multichoice, owners of DSTV, to introduce news features to its offerings to customers, including allowing subscribers to maintain a subscription fee for at least a year.

Customers should also be allowed the option of suspending their subscription at least four times a year, and Multichoice must also introduce toll-free lines for customers across all networks, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said.

The directives are the latest attempt by the Nigeria government to rein in the South African company often accused of anti-competitive behaviour and customer exploitation.

The FCCPC said it launched an investigation into the firm’s practices in 2020 after a series of complaints of abuse of its dominant position.

It directed the company to introduce reforms or face sanctions.

The FCCPC directed the firm to:

1. Introduce a price lock option that allows subscribers to maintain the same subscription fee for a minimum period of one year subject to a contractual agreement that clearly specifies the applicable terms and conditions.

2. Increase the number of times all subscribers may suspend their subscription up to at least four (4) times annually.

3. Carry out clear communication to each subscriber regarding all channels available within their selected bouquet option.

4. Provide completely toll-free customer service lines which are operational 24 hours daily, and through which consumers may receive support with respect to their use of the services offered by MultiChoice Nigeria. These lines must be toll-free across networks, not only within the same networks as is presently the case.

5. Advertise the existing toll-free customer service lines more frequently and more widely on channels available and under the control of MultiChoice on the DSTV and GOTV platforms. Such advertisements must run on each channel at least daily.

The agency warned that a violation of its order attracts a fine/penalty of N5 million.