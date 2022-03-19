Ese Edomwonyi, a 24-year-old former victim of human trafficking has been sentenced to one year imprisonment for human trafficking.

Nduka Nwanwenne, zonal commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Benin Zonal Command, disclosed this in a statement in Benin, on Saturday.

Mrs Edomwonyi was convicted on Thursday in Benin, for the same offence she was rescued from at Seme borders, a few years ago, according to Mr Nwanwenne.

Mr Nwanwenne said the convict, a house wife and mother of five, was arraigned before Justice Irele Ifeje of the State High Court, Court 3, in Benin.

He added that Mrs Edomwonyi was charged for engaging in acts of trafficking in persons contrary to Section 13 (4) c of the trafficking in persons (Prohibition) enforcement and administration Act 2015.

The zonal commander further explained that the convict had recruited a 14-year-old girl for her sister who resides in Burkina Faso.

“On arrival at Burkina Faso, the victim was subjected to beatings, denial of food and slavery when she objected initially to engage in prostitution.

“The victim was later sold to another lady who forced her into prostitution, thereby losing her virginity.

“The traffickers ensured they collected all her earnings.

“The victim was, however, rescued after the arrest of the convict, who pleaded guilty to the offence,” Mr Nwanwenne said.

He added that the convict was however given an option of fine of N300,000.

