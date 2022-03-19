With no fatalities recorded, Nigeria Friday recorded 11 COVID-19 infections across four states of the federation, raising the infection toll to 255,093.

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Saturday night revealed that the death toll still stands at 3,142, as no fatality has been recorded since February 18.

With no backlog of infections or discharges reported, NCDC noted that a total of 249,460 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide, while over 2000 people are still down with the illness.

The breakdown of the data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, topped the infection chart with 11 cases, while the trio of Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Rivers states reported a single case each.