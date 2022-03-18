An All Progressives Congress (APC) senator and former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, may be on his way back to the Peoples Democrstic Party (PDP) as he hosted his successor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike at his residence in Abuja on Thursday.

The media aide to Mr Dankwambo, Dahiru Kera, told PREMIUM TIMES that the PDP chieftains visited Mr Goje to persuade him to return to the PDP, the party he left in January 2014.

Mr Goje was governor under the PDP from 2003 to 2011 and was succeeded by Mr Dankwambo.

Mr Goje was elected senator under the APC in 2015 to represent Gombe Central district, the seat he still holds.

However, he has been at loggerheads with current Gombe governor, Inuwa Yahaya, over the affairs of the APC in their state. The dispute has led to physical violence between their sets of supporters.

Meeting with Wike and others

Other PDP leaders at the meeting with Mr Goje were the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, and others.

The meeting took place at the Asokoro residence of Mr Goje.

Mr Kera said the meeting was to perfect the plans to welcome Mr Goje back to the PDP.

Mr Kera said the relationship between Mr Goje and Governor Yahaya remains sour despite the intervention of the national leadership of the APC.

He said a media aide to Mr Goje was arrested in the state and detained for over a month, citing it as a case of repression of supporters of the senator.

It is not clear how the recent sack of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and 15 members of the state House of Assembly will affect the plan by Mr Goje to defect to the PDP.

The Federal High Court in Abuja sacked the governor and lawmakers for defecting from the PDP, the party on whose platform they were elected, to the APC.

In the judgment, the court said votes cast at elections belong to the parties and not to the candidates, and therefore any elected official who abandons his party must give up their seat too.

Interestingly, the suit against them was filed by the PDP, which is pursuing similar cases against the governors and lawmakers in Cross River and Zamfara States who dumped the party for the APC.