The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State is currently in its custody in Abuja undergoing interrogation after his arrest on Thursday.

Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said Mr Obiano, who was arrested on Thursday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, was brought to Abuja on Friday morning.

The EFCC spokesman said that the former governor had not been released, as being speculated in some sections of the media.

“The former governor is currently in our custody undergoing interrogation, and I cannot say exactly when he will be released. I don’t know how long the exercise will take.

“All I can tell you now is that he is still in EFCC’s custody in Abuja,” he said.

Mr Uwujaren, however, said that he was not aware of the arrest of the wife of the former governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano, as being speculated in some sections of the media.

Mr Obiano was arrested by EFCC on Thursday night, hours after handing over to the new Anambra Governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Obiano was moved to from Lagos to Abuja Friday morning.

The former governor, the sources said, would be interrogated on issues involving allegations of corruption, details of which cannot yet be independently ascertained by PREMIUM TIMES.

It will be recalled that the commission had since last year placed the former governor on its watch list.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in November last year that the EFCC had in a letter to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) dated November 15, 2021, requested the Service to place the governor on a watchlist and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of entry and exit.