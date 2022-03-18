An editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was controversially suspended from office has been invited by the police over a ‘stolen laptop’.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Collins Yakubu-Hammer was suspended after he used his position as a union leader to challenge ‘illegality’ by the NAN management.

He said his ordeal began on September 23, when he, alongside officials of three labour unions, challenged an ‘illegality’ they observed in the promotion examination the federal government-run agency organised for staff on August 26, 2021.

Mr Yakubu-Hammer, who has been suspended by the NAN management, is the chairman of the NUJ, NAN chapel.

He is also the acting chairman and secretary of NAN Joint Union, Abuja, and a member of the FCT Executive Council of the NUJ.

‘Stolen laptop’, a new twist

On Tuesday, about a week after the report was published, Mr Yakubu-Hammer told PREMIUM TIMES he was accosted at an event he attended at Ritz Continental, Abuja, by a man who he said claimed he was a “military official attached to the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre.”

The unnamed man said he (Yakubu-Hammer) looked like a suspect on their ‘watchlist’ who had allegedly stolen a laptop at an event held between March 2 and 4 at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre.

He ‘forcefully’ marched Mr Yakubu-Hammer to the chief security officer’s office of the hotel around noon where he, in the company of an unnamed hotel staffer, pulled out a laptop and showed the editor footage of the suspect who allegedly stole the laptop.

Mr Yakubu-Hammer said after over an hour of being ‘grilled’ and everyone ”agreeing” that he and the suspect did not bear any semblance, it was agreed that he would be taken to his house for a search.

Mr Yakubu-Hammer, who said he was never at the event where the said laptop was reportedly stolen, said his phone was seized during the process of interrogation at Ritz.

Mr Yakubu-Hammer was first taken to the police station at the police headquarters in Wuse Zone 3 where his phones were again seized and he was detained for over 5 hours.

He said he was later interrogated by one ‘Inspector Ashaka’ who again levelled the same allegations the unnamed official had done.

Mr Yakubu-Hammer said he was later driven to his home by the ‘military officer’ where his property was ransacked but nothing incriminating was found there.

On the way, the journalist said the ‘officer’ “branched into the Army Resource Centre where he picked up another officer who went along with them”.

Mr Yakubu-Hammer claims that while he was being driven, the ‘officer’ was spiritedly speaking into the phone in Yoruba, a language the journalist does not understand. But he said he was able to pick one word out of the conversation; ‘scapegoat’.

The two men later left him but only after telling him that he should meet them at the NAN headquarters by 10 a.m. the next day to ascertain if he indeed worked there.

They took his number, he added but did not leave theirs. It was then his phone was released to him, he said, adding that he immediately contacted the NUJ President, Emmanuel Ogbeche.

Mr Yakubu-Hammer said he has not been called by anyone since then.

He said since the incident, he fears for his safety as it happened at a time he is demanding his reinstatement at his workplace.

“I don’t cover aviation. I cover humanitarian affairs ministry, National Boundary Commission, National Press Council, etc. There is no way I could have gone for an event I don’t cover. The picture I was shown was also not clearly me. So the whole incident is still strange and inexplicable for me. I think someone is trying to frame me,” he said.

Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, did not respond to SMS requests for comments when contacted on Thursday. She also did not pick up her calls.

More clarity

Amaka Nwamkpa, the director, Public Policy Initiative, Shehu Musa YarAdua Foundation, however, shed more light on the incident when PREMIUM TIMES called him on Thursday.

He confirmed that the event in which the laptop was reportedly stolen was held on March 2.

He, however, said the ‘military officer’ was actually a security consultant who gave a talk during the event organised by the aviation ministry.

Mr Nwamkpa, who spoke on behalf of the chief operating officer of the centre, said the man had gone to deliver his lecture and on return to his seat discovered his laptop was gone.

“He was sitting at the front row during the event. Apparently, the moment he went to the podium to deliver his lecture, someone behind him picked the bag and left…”

Mr Nwamkpa, who said he did not have specific details of the man, said the victim later liaised with the organisers of the event who provided him with the footage and pictures of those who sat behind him. He said clients who use the centre usually provide their own video coverage services.

These were apparently the footage and pictures Mr Yakubu-Hammer was shown when he was detained.

The aviation ministry also reportedly introduced the security expert to the commissioner of police and some high ranking security officers to aid him in recovering his stolen laptop.

Mr Nwamkpa said he was informed on Wednesday that a suspect (apparently Mr Yakubu-Hammer) had been arrested but was not given further details.

He said the centre always advises clients who make use of the event halls to approach the police for extra security cover to augment the one provided by the centre.

“We don’t provide additional security here. There is also a disclaimer we issue to our customers here that your property is at your risk so you should take care of all your property and whatever valuables you bring to the centre…”

NUJ speaks

Meanwhile, the NUJ FCT Council chairman, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said the union is closely monitoring events concerning the travails of Mr Yakubu-Hammer and would do everything legally possible to protect his interests.

He also said he had been contacted on the missing laptop matter and Mr Yakubu-Hammer’s invitation by the police and had sent the council’s secretary to get more information on the matter to know the next line of action.

Mr Ogbeche also told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that since the NAN management has refused dialogue options to resolve the matter, the union is mulling legal and protest options to ensure Mr Yakubu-Hammer is reinstated.

“We are going to escalate the matter soon. We have two options on the table. We are going to explore the legal route. Secondly, we are planning a protest. We are going to shut down the place…”