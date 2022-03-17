Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State has taken over the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), after returning from a medical trip abroad.

This was contained in a release by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Thursday.

While he was away, there were attempts to remove him from office as the caretaker committee chairman.

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State, also a member of the CECPC, took the leadership of the party on the prompting of some APC governors.

In the statement, Mr Mohammed said that Mr Buni, who was also in London to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, appealed to all party members to remain calm and law abiding.

“ Put the recent events in the party behind you and work towards a successful Convention.

“ The success of the party remains paramount and needs the support of every member.

“ As we head towards the National Convention, the party needs the support of every stakeholder and member to succeed.

“As democrats and committed party members, we should avoid issues that are capable of diverting our attention from the path of success,” he said.

Mr Buni said it was a waste of time to hold grudges against individuals involved in the recent happenings in the party, saying grudges were detrimental to the success of a party.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the amicable resolution of recent misunderstanding in the party.

“We appreciate the good leadership role played by Mr President in resolving the recent events to keep a united and strong APC,” he said.

Mr Buni said all actions taken by the APC CECPC under Mr Bello, who was the acting chairman, remained valid and binding.

“I duly transmitted power to His Excellency the Niger State Governor Muhammed Sani Bello.

“Therefore, all actions and measures taken by the committee under his leadership as acting chairman, remain valid and binding,” he said.

In another statement by his media aide, Mr Buni denied suspending some activities initiated by the Niger governor.

“This is to bring to the notice of all stakeholders and members of the party that the purported suspension of some activities initiated and executed by the CECPC under the acting chairman and Niger Governor, Muhammed Bello is not true.

“Therefore, all activities that were done in my absence remain valid and binding.

“All party stakeholders and members are hereby advised to disregard the previous statement discarding the activities of the committee under the leadership of the acting chairman,’’ Mr Buni said.

“Therefore, all actions and measures taken by the committee under his leadership as Acting Chairman remain effective,’’ Mr Buni said.

He called for the support and understanding of the party members to move it forward to a successful National Convention slated for March 26.

(NAN)