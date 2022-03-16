The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has warned members of the party not to attack one another, but unite ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Ayu said this in his remarks at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja on Wednesday.

The national chairman’s warning comes amid war of words between Governor Nyesom Wike and his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki.

Mr Ayu called on PDP leaders and members to bury their differences and work together for the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

He advised members not to lose focus of where the party was coming from.

“I call on every member of this party to forget their differences. If there are differences, we must settle them in-house.

“No party member should attack another party member. If there are any issues, we have different organs of the party to resolve different issues.

“We will work tirelessly. We are talking to individual members who have differences among themselves, whether in the ward, local government, state or national level because such distraction must not be allowed to continue.

“Where there are problems, the national working committee and other leaders of national organs of the party will put heads together to resolve the differences.

“Nigerians should know that PDP is back, we will work as a team and they will see the results very soon.

“Nigeria should not lose hope. Hope is on the way and rescue on the way. Only this party can recue Nigeria,” Mr Ayu said.

The chairman also urged members and leaders of the party to work with the National Working Committee (NWC) for PDP victory in the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun.

Mr Ayu said the elections were winnable if party members put aside their differences and work as a team.

“These elections are important for several reasons. First of all, they will give confidence back to our members.

“Secondly, it will signal to Nigerians that the PDP is determined to take power in 2023.

“It is important we unify the party. If we unify the party, we will win election at the state chapter. If we win elections in the state chapters collectively, we will be able to put those votes together and definitely win presidential election,” he said.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Gov Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said for the party to win 2023 general elections, it must not lose focus and its members must be united.

Mr Tambuwal pledged the support of the governors for the party leaders, especially in ensuring the PDP’s success in the 2023 general elections.

