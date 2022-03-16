A presidential aspirant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, met with the party’s Senate Caucus at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr Tinubu, who arrived at the legislative complex at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, was present to seek the support, counsel and partnership of the lawmakers for his presidential ambition which he described as a “lifetime ambition.”

Present at the meeting was the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, principal officers of the Senate and APC senators.

Mr Tinubu’s visit comes barely two weeks to the APC’s national convention. He had in January, informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to run for the office in next year’s election.

At the gathering, Mr Tinubu said with the 2023 general elections coming close, he cannot run the race by himself hence, his decision to seek the backing of the National Assembly – which he said will help him successfully actualise his ambition.

He appealed to the senators to help him win the primaries at the convention so he can succeed Mr Buhari.

He said having served as a governor of Lagos State and as a Senator, he has the experience and capacity to be the president of the country.

“…I came for your counsel, partnership and support. Nigeria has come to a point where we need a change of baton. Mr President is rounding up his second term.

“Election is coming. Our party’s convention is near. I need our party’s presidential ticket. I can’t achieve it by sitting at home. I believe, jointly, we can do it. I hope you can back me successfully for the aspiration of my lifetime ambition.

“Going by the counsel of the wise that says, ‘If you want to go fast, do it alone. If you want to go faster, go together.’ I am asking for that team support to get me nominated by the party and eventually elected as the president of Nigeria. I urge you to look at my capacity and experience.”

He also promised not to step on the toes of the president but would rather step into his shoes as the president.

While he praised the National Assembly for sustaining the nation’s democracy, he assured that the APC is doing its best to include the interest of women.

Mr Lawan assured the APC chieftain of the lawmakers’ support, adding that the latter performed well as a governor and has the required experience.