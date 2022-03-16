The National Judicial Council (NJC) has issued warning letters to two High Court judges in the FCT and Kaduna judiciaries over their alleged acts of misconduct.

The NJC took the decision at its 97th meeting held on March 15 and 16, 2022, the council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, who doubles as the chairperson of the NJC, also recommended 15 judicial appointments including six court heads, the statement added.

One of the erring judges, Muawiyah Baba Idris, of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja was issued a warning letter and placed on the council’s “watch list” for a period of one year.

NJC found Mr Idris wanting for signing the Writ of Possession for execution on the same day he delivered judgment in suit No. FCT/HC/CV/FT/36/19 between Sicons Nigeria Ltd V Nile Place Restaurant and Catering Services Ltd.

Mr Oye said the council agreed with the findings of the committee that investigated the judge that his action was in contravention of the proviso to Order 27 Rule (16) (b) High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and Order 4 (1) and (2) of the Judgment Enforcement Rules 2004.

The council also issued a warning letter to M. M. Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State having found merit in the petition written against him in Suit No. KDH/KAD/1321/2018 between VTLS Inc. Vs Ahmadu Bello University.

Mr Ladan was said to have signed the Writ of Attachment while the Garnishee Order Nisi was pending.

Appointments, retirements

Meanwhile, the council at its meeting also considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and recommended 15 successful candidates as heads of courts and other judicial officers in Nigeria.

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after an approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, and their respective state governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective State House of Assemblies as the case may be.

The statement also revealed that members also considered the reports of various committees and noted the notification of retirements of 23 judicial officers of the Federal and State Courts and notification of death of one State High Court judge.

See full list of 15 recommended appointments

1. CHIEF JUDGE, PLATEAU STATE

i) Hon. Justice David Gwong Mann

2. CHIEF JUDGE, GOMBE STATE

i) Hon. Justice Joseph Ahmed Awak

3. GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KADUNA STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Abdurrahman Umar Abubakar

4. GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Shuaibu Dahiru Ahmad

5. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, RIVERS STATE

i) Hon. Justice Ihemnacho Wilfred Obuzor

6. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, CROSS RIVER STATE

i) Hon. Justice Sampson Mbeh Anjor

7. SIX (6) JUDGES, FEDERAL HIGH COURT

i) Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman

ii) Emmanuel Gakko

iii) Aminu Garba

iv) Musa Sulaiman Liman

v) Ahmad Gama Mahmud

vi) Segun-Bello Mabel Taiye

8. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT, FCT, ABUJA

i) Joseph Adebayo Aina

9. ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

i) Sallau Ismaila Madugu

10. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA

i) Bulus Samuelson Nyiputen