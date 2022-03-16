The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the final forfeiture of property and cash worth over $200,000 and N120 million linked to a retired Air Force chief, Saliu Atawodi, and his wife, Winnie.

According to a statement by the EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, the judge, Emeka Chikere, gave the order following an application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) describing the properties as suspected proceeds of crime.

The EFCC said Mr Atawodi’s property measuring about 57933.69 square metres, and controlled by Vector Integrated Services Limited, is located at No 3004 Cadastral Zone E05, Aviation Village District, Abuja.

Funds including $228,428.16 and N120, 546,042.02 were also said to be captured by the court’s final forfeiture order.

The court made the order in line with the provision of section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, No14, 2006, the commission said.

The judge held that the EFCC proved beyond reasonable doubt that the property and the money were proceeds of crime as defined by the Money Laundering Prohibition Act of 2011.

He noted that, in the absence of any objection to the notice of interim forfeiture which had been published for interested parties to show cause why the assets should not be finally forfeited, the court ordered the final forfeiture of the property and monies to the federal government.

Mr Atawodi, a retired air vice marshal, also held the position of former Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Maritime Safety and Security (PICOMSS).

Trial

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the EFCC arraigned Mr Atawodi and Rabiu Hassan, owner of Hypertech Company, for allegedly defrauding the government to the tune of over N600 million through suspicious contracts to procure military boats.

The defendants allegedly defrauded the government under the pretext that the money represented payment for the supply of six pieces of K-38 armoured patrol boats to PICOMSS when they allegedly knew it to be false.

The judge, U.P. Kekemeke, of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had subsequently granted the bail, and matter had thereafter proceeded to trial.

But PREMIUM TIMES cannot immediately ascertain the status of the case.