The Senate has passed a bill that seeks to amend the Money Laundering Act 2011.

The proposed amendment in the bill makes it mandatory for banks and other financial institutions to report any single transaction or lodgment in excess of N5 million for an individual, and N10 million in the case of a corporate body.

This report will be done in writing and sent to a proposed Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering – to be domiciled under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The bill tagged “Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) (Enactment) Act 2022” is sponsored by Abdu Kwari (APC, Kaduna).

The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of a report of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

Prior to Wednesday’s passage of the bill, the sponsor, had said it would help in the fight against corruption, money laundering and terrorism especially since the extant Money Laundering Act could not meet the required international standard.

He has said a high level of corruption and financial crimes exist in the country due to identifiable lacunas in the Act.

Some key provisions:

Section 11(3) provides that any financial institution or designated non-financial business and profession that to submit a report of required transactions commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of not less than N250,000 and not more than N1 million for each day the contravention continues.

The bill in Section 12 also prohibits the opening of numbered or anonymous accounts in fictitious names and shell banks.

It provides that any person or financial institution that contravenes the provisions of Section 12 subsections (1), (2) and (3) commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment of not less than 2 years and not more than 5 years in the case of an individual; and a fine of not less than N10 million but not more than N50 million for a Financial Institution, in addition to the prosecution of the principal officers of the body, and winding up and prohibition of its constitution or incorporation.

And Section 13 of the legislation further mandates financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions to identify and asses the money laundering and terrorism financing risks that may arise in relation to the development of new products and new business practices.

Consideration, passage

Mr Kwari, who is also the chairman of the committee, told the Senate that the bill seeks to repeal the institutional and legal framework on money laundering prohibition in Nigeria.

While presenting the report, he said the proposed amendment to the Money Laundering Act, would “provide for effective and comprehensive legal framework to re-invigorate the fight against money laundering in the country by leaning more on prevention as a useful tool to strengthen the existing legal regime in combating money laundering and other related crimes in the country.”

The bill, he explained, provides appropriate penalties and expands the scope of supervisory bodies to effectively address the challenges faced in the implementation of anti-money laundering laws in Nigeria.

“…It would provide protection for employees of various anti-graft institutions, and see to the establishment of the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering under the EFCC. The unit when established, would be charged with the effective implementation of the money laundering laws in relation to designated non-financial businesses and/or professions in Nigeria.

“The enactment of this bill will resolve the institutional issues regarding the establishment of the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering under the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, being implemented by the EFCC.

“The bill seeks to introduce a certain supervisory and enforcement mechanism, through the imposition of administrative penalties for breach of any requirement imposed by law,” he said.

The Senate passed the bill after consideration by the Committee of the Whole.