A month after Policy Shapers, a public policy organisation, sent a policy brief listing pieces of evidence that merited Nigeria to be included in the Majority English Speaking Countries (MESC) list, the group said the United Kingdom has replied to its mail with an “automatic message”.

The brief reply from Simplification of the Rules Taskforce (SORT) of the Home Office said they are unable to respond to “external policy questions”.

“We are unable to give direct replies to policy questions from sources external to the British Government” the reply to Policy Shapers reads.

But Ebenezer Wikina, the founder of Policy Shapers, accused the UK Home Office of contradicting itself.

He said the home office had in an earlier mail in January “asked us to get back to them on the same email address if we had any questions”.

The Campaign

Policy Shapers had in October 2021, written to the UK Home Office to demand why Nigerians and other citizens of anglophone countries in Africa needed to prove their English speaking proficiency before they are granted a visa to work or study in the UK.

They asked what it would take for these countries to be included in the MESC list.

The group also championed a petition on Change.org where more than 75,000 people signed to seek a policy reform by the UK on its request of English Language Proficiency from Nigerians who are migrating to the UK to study or work.

The cost of the test, which currently stands between N80,000 and N90,000 in Nigeria, is three times the country’s minimum wage of N30,000.

Apart from its high cost, the test is only valid for two years and can only be taken in 12 cities across the country.

Individuals requiring it for their pursuits would have to take the test again if they fail or did not relocate to the UK after two years of taking the test.

Policy shapers also compared the English Proficiency tests which cost three times the country’s minimum wage and last two months, with the French Proficiency tests which cost half the minimum wage and last a lifetime.

When the UK replied later in January 2022, it said there must be public evidence to show that the majority of the citizens of these countries speak English.

“We rely on publicly available evidence such as official censuses to make this determination along with other academic sources,” parts of the reply read.

It said: “We may also consult the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office where additional evidence is required. Currently, on the information available to us, Nigeria does not meet the requirement.

“This list is periodically reviewed and updated, and new countries are added if they are found to meet the requirements” it added.

The Policy Brief

Policy Shapers, therefore, compiled pieces of evidence in a 15-page policy brief to the Home Office.

Mr Wikina said the pieces of evidence included data points from the United Nations, West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Migration Policy Institute, and the House of Commons.

He said: “We believe that it is unacceptable for the Home Office to send us an “automatic message” one month after we had shared the 15-page policy brief with data points from the United Nations, WAEC, Migration Policy Institute, House of Commons, etc. making a case for Nigeria’s inclusion in the Majority English Speaking Country (MESC) list.

“It appears to us that the UK government is shifting the goal post to avoid addressing the issues we have raised in our policy brief and we will not let that happen,” he said.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.